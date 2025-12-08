Two railway workers injured in MP's Neemuch after tower wagon hits machine-carrying vehicle

Neemuch/Indore, Dec 8 (PTI) Two workers were injured on Monday when a railway tower wagon hit a continuous action tamping machine vehicle during track maintenance in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

The accident took place near Hingoriya railway crossing when train traffic was stopped between Neemuch and Mandsaur to carry out track maintenance work, Western Railway Public Relations Officer Khemraj Meena told PTI.

"The tower wagon mildly hit the vehicle of the continuous action tamping machine from behind. The accident occurred due to the failure to maintain proper distance between the two vehicles while moving on the track," the PRO said.

A tower wagon is a railcar used to inspect, maintain and repair overhead electrical lines, while the continuous action tamping machine compacts ballast under sleepers to give tracks their ideal shape and alignment.

"We were checking luggage in the tower wagon when there was a collision. I don't know its cause, but two persons, including me, were injured. Six to seven persons were present in railway vehicles engaged in electrical work at the time of the incident," railway employee Ramnaresh Meena said. PTI HWP MAS BNM