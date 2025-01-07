Two Rajasthan soldiers who died in Army truck accident in J-K cremated with full military honours

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Two soldiers from Rajasthan who died in Bandipora of Jammu and Kashmir were cremated with military honours in their native villages on Monday.

Advertisment

An Army truck fell into a ditch in Bandipora on Saturday, killing Lance Naik Nitish Kumar Yadav of Behror (Kotputli-Behror) and Havildar Hariram Rewad of Jayal town of Nagaur in the incident.

Yadav was cremated in his native village Riwali, and Rewad was cremated in Rajod village of Jayal town with full military honours.

According to police, Lance Naik Yadav's two-year-old son Dhairya lit the funeral pyre. Army soldiers handed over the tricolour to two-year-old Dhairya.

Advertisment

Rewad was cremated by his son Naveen, they said.

Those gathered for the cremation raised slogans in the honour of the soldiers. Army soldiers gave them a guard of honour.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Karthika Yadav of Behror said that Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham paid tribute to Yadav in Riwali village. PTI AG SKY SKY