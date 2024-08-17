Two rape accused arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in a spa here, police said on Saturday.

The duo was arrested immediately after the victim lodged a complaint at the Channi Himmat police station in the outskirts of the city on Friday, a police spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted and further investigation is on, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK