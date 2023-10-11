Two rescued as house catches fire in Delhi's Mahavir Enclave

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) An elderly person and an 18-year-old woman were rescued from a house which caught fire in northwest Delhi's Mahavir Enclave, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Besides the woman and the 86-year-old person, a pet was also rescued from the house, they added.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 10.25 pm, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire started from household items stored on the second floor of the ground-plus-three-floor building, the officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 11.55 pm, they added. PTI NIT CK