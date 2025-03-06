Two rescued, one trapped after roof collapses in coal mine in MP

Betul (MP), Mar 6 (PTI) Two persons were pulled out, while one remained trapped after a roof collapsed in a mine of Western Coalfields Limited in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred in the underground mine of WCL, a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Limited, in the Chhatarpur area of the district, they said.

Three men, including a supervisor, got buried under the debris after the roof fall. Two of them were pulled out and rushed to hospital, Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia told PTI from the spot, about 65 km from the district headquarters.

“We are looking for one more person who is still trapped,” Jharia said.

According to locals, the roof collapsed around 3 pm. PTI COR LAL NR