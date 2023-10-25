Two returning from Dussehra fair killed in road crash

Noida, Oct 25 (PTI) Two people returning on an e-rickshaw from a Dussehra fair in Ghaziabad were killed allegedly after a road crash near Noida on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Three others on board the e rickshaw were left injured in the incident which took place around 2 am in the Badalpur police station area, police said "The five were on an e-rickshaw and returning from at Dussehra fair in front of the KRBL rice mill in Ghaziabad. Suddenly an unidentified vehicle hit the vehicle, leaving two of them dead," a police spokesperson said.

"Three others suffered injuries in the episode and have been hospitalised," the spokesperson said.

Those killed have been identified as Shivam Patel (17) and Vikku (23). Both of them were from Bihar and living in a rented accommodation at Achcheja village in the Badalpur area, police said.

Advertisment

Those injured have been identified as Shankar (22), Vansh (19) and Vikas (18) and they have been admitted to a local hospital, police added.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, police said.

Last week, five members of a family, including a child, were killed after a van was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

According to officials, the unidentified vehicle in the October 21 road crash is yet to be traced. PTI KIS NB NB