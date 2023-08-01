Two road projects to be undertaken in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 1 (PTI) Punjab Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said the Mahilpur-Jaijon and the Mahilpur-Phagwara road projects will be undertaken at a cost of about Rs 25 crore.

The minister said the Mahilpur-Jaijon road will connect Punjab with Himachal Pradesh.

The condition of this important route was not in good shape as its last repair was done in May 2015, he said.

Singh informed that the work for strengthening this 15.12 km road will be completed soon. He said that the agency hired for this project would also take care of its maintenance for the next five years.

The PWD minister said that the road connecting Mahilpur with Phagwara was also last repaired in May 2015.

The construction work of this 14.34 km road would also be completed in time, he said.

He also announced widening of roads from Garhshankar to Nangal and Garhshankar to Nawanshahr. PTI COR CHS ANB ANB