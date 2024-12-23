Two rob Rs 10 lakh from courier firm staffer at Mumbai housing complex

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Two unidentified persons stole Rs 10 lakh from a housing society in Girgaon in south Mumbai after brandishing weapons and using pepper spray, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Friday at Srinath Cooperative Housing Society at Gulalwadi Circle, he said.

"Inderkumar Motilal Prajapati, a resident of Bhuleshwar and an employee of a private courier company, was entrusted with Rs10 lakh by his employer. When Prajapati and his colleague Anuragsingh Umesh Rajput arrived at the housing complex, two unidentified individuals intercepted them," the official said.

"The accused threatened them with weapons, used pepper spray and robbed Rs 10 lakh. CCTV footage is being checked to nab the duo," the official added. PTI ZA BNM