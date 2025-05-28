Two robbers held, splurged loot at night club

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Police have arrested two men who allegedly robbed individuals returning after collecting payments and later spent the stolen money at a nightclub, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the first incident occurred on May 21 when Sandeep Kumar, a 30-year-old collection agent for a tele-communication company, was intercepted near East Azad Nagar Metro Station while he was on his way to deposit collected money.

"Two bike-borne assailants, donning helmets, brandished a pistol and robbed him of Rs 90,000 kept in a black bag.

"Kumar, who had also kept Rs 26,000 in his pocket, managed to escape further loss as the accused fled with only the bag. A was registered at Krishna Nagar Police Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam in a statement said.

He said that a day later, on May 22, another robbery took place when Raj Kumar Singh, a private employee working for a local businessman, was assigned to collect payment from a shop in Jhilmil Industrial Area.

After collecting Rs 3.34 lakh, Singh was returning to Vishwas Nagar when two men on a Yamaha motorcycle intercepted him near Jagannath Temple.

They manhandled him, punched him, brandished gun and sped away with his scooter containing the cash and documents. This incident bore similarities to another recent robbery in Krishna Nagar, where Rs 52,000 was looted at gunpoint.

"Given the recurring modus operandi, a joint team was formed. Investigators scanned CCTV footage from multiple locations, tracing the escape routes of the suspects. The police identified one suspect as Rameshwer Mathur alias Ramu," said the DCP.

A raid was conducted at his house, but he was not there. Surveillance led to his arrest from his sister's house in village Teyour in Bulandshahr.

"Ramu's confessed during interrogation. After looting over Rs 3.3 lakh, he admitted to spending Rs 80,000 at a night club just a day before his arrest. The remainder of the money, he claimed, was used to repay personal debts," the DCP said.

Ramu also confessed to his involvement in other cases and disclosed that the scooter from the Vivek Vihar robbery had been abandoned in Dilshad Garden.

It was recovered by Seemapuri police. Following Ramu's interrogation, police traced and arrested his accomplice Vijay Singh on May 27.

Vijay, a 12th pass youth from a financially weak background in Ghaziabad, "confessed" to partnering with Ramu due to mounting debts. He was also linked to another associate, Sagar, residing near his maternal aunt's home.

Police said that Mathur has a criminal past and previously booked in a murder case in Ghaziabad in 2020. PTI BM RT RT