Two Rohingyas nabbed in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 2 (PTI) Two Rohingyas have been apprehended in Tripura's Gomati district for entering India without valid documents, a BSF official said on Saturday.

The Rohingyas, who had come from Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh, were nabbed in Korbook area of Gomati district on Friday.

"Acting on a tip-off, the BSF jawans nabbed the duo at Korbook bus stand. They were planning to return to Bangladesh. They are being interrogated for their motive behind entering India and will be handed over to the police after questioning," the BSF official added.

Both the apprehended Rohingyas are inmates of a refugee camp in Cox's Bazaar, and Indian currency, mobile phones and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) cards have been seized from their possession, he said.

Meanwhile, BSF troops in Tripura foiled various trans-border smuggling attempts and seized contraband items worth Rs 4.76 lakh on Friday, he said.

The BSF said it has enhanced surveillance along the border to prevent trans-border crimes and infiltration.

Karbook sub-division shares a 49-km border with Bangladesh's Khagrachari and Rangamati districts and vigil along the international border has been tightened in view of the instability across the border, he added. PTI PS ACD