Two Rubella cases detected in Odisha's Nabarangpur district

Bhubaneswar, May 8 (PTI) Two children in Odisha's Nabarangpur district have been found to be infected with Rubella virus, a health official said on Wednesday.

The cases have been detected in Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti blocks of the tribal-dominated district, said Malaya Tripathy, chief district medical officer in-charge, Nabarangpur.

Five samples have been sent for testing to the ICMR laboratory, of which two were found to be Rubella while another of measles, he said.

Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra said two blocks of Nabarangpur district have been affected by Rubella.

"So far, 18 persons have been found with fever and rashes in the body, a symptom of Rubella virus. We have conducted tests for Scrub typhus, leptospirosis, but the results are negative. Now, we have sent the samples to ICMR for Rubella tests," the director said.

However, there is no need to panic as the situation is under control. Rapid response teams from the health department and another team of ICMR already sent to the spot keeping a close watch on the situation, Mohapatra added. PTI BBM BBM RG