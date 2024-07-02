Two rusted IEDs seized in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) Two improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), each weighing 15 kgs and eight kgs, were recovered by the security forces in a village in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The rusted IEDs were recovered by a joint party of the army and police at a secluded place during search operations in Sangar village of Kasbalari this evening, they said.

The IEDs are believed to be very old, given their rusty condition, the officials said, adding it is believed that the terrorists active in the area over two decades ago might have kept these hidden for later use. PTI COR/TAS AS AS