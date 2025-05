Rajouri/Jammu, May 4 (PTI) Two rusted mortar shells were found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

The mortar shells were unearthed when a farmer was ploughing his field with a tractor in Chingus-Kaneti village, the officials said.

The farmer, Shakeel Ahmed, informed police about the shells, which were safely destroyed by the bomb disposal squad.