Samba/Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Two rusty mortar shells were found on the banks of a rivulet in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday following which the bomb disposal squad was informed, officials said.

The shells were found at Balole Khad by a villager who immediately informed the police and subsequently, a police team visited the spot, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was summoned to defuse the devices, the officials added. PTI COR/TAS TAS NSD NSD