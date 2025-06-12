Two Sainiks held in Dhule for assaulting bank staffers over 'misbehaviour' with woman customer

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Two Shiv Sena functionaries were arrested in Maharashtra's Dhule district for allegedly assaulting State Bank of India staffers in connection with a woman professor's claim that she suffered misbehaviour for being "Marathi-speaking", a police official said on Thursday.

As per the woman, she had gone to the SBI branch in Deopur there on June 4 to deposit money after banking hours, which triggered an argument with the bank manager and other staffers, the official said.

"The woman had come to Deopur police station but did not file a complaint against the bank officials at the time. However, bank officials submitted a complaint against her. The woman professor then approached Shiv Sena workers and narrated the ordeal she allegedly faced for being Marathi-speaking," he said.

On June 7, a group of Shiv Sainiks went to the bank in support of the woman professor, he said.

"The manager who had allegedly misbehaved with the woman had gone out for some training, but the Shiv Sena workers argued with others present and also slapped a staffer. Following this, bank staffers got a case registered against the Shiv Sainiks, leading to the arrest of Narendra Pardeshi and Dhiraj Patil," he said.

Pardeshi and Patil, who were charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing a public servant from performing duties and rioting, were produced in a local court, which gave them bail, as per police.

On the complaint of the professor, a bank official has been charged with insulting the modesty of a woman and other offences under BNS, he said.

Further probe into the chain of events is underway, the police Deopur police station official added. PTI DC BNM