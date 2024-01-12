Two Sankaracharyas openly welcomed Ram temple consecration ceremony: VHP leader Alok Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Two of the four Sankaracharyas have "openly welcomed" the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple but none of them would attend the grand event to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, VHP working president Alok Kumar said on Friday.

They will, however, visit the Ram temple "as per their convenience later", he told PTI.

The VHP leader's remarks come amid opposition parties targeting the BJP over reports of respective Shankaracharyas of Shri Shringeri Sharda Peeth Karnataka, Dwarka Sharda Peeth in Gujarat, Jyotir Peeth in Uttarakhand and Govardhan Peeth in Odisha deciding not to attend the consecration ceremony.

"Shankaracharya of Shri Shringeri Sharda Peeth and Dwarka Sharda Peeth have welcomed (the consecration ceremony). Both of them have said they are happy and that they do not have any grievances with it," the VHP working president told PTI when asked for his comment on the matter.

Govardhan Peeth Sankaracharya Nischalnand Saraswati has said that he is happy with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and that he will visit the temple as per his convenience later, Kumar added.

"Only Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya has made certain remarks,” the VHP leader said.

The four Shankaracharyas are the heads of four main mutts that were established by the eighth-century seer Adi Shankara.

Jyotirpeeth Sankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has reportedly said that the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple at this stage is not right as its construction is yet to be completed. PTI PK PK NSD NSD