Two scan centres in Alappuzha shut for failing to detect newborn’s deformities

Alappuzha (Kerala), Nov 30 (PTI) The State Health Department shut down two scan centres in Alappuzha on Saturday and cancelled their licences for allegedly failing to detect a serious malformation in a newborn during prenatal scans.

Health department officials also sealed the scanning machines at both centres, according to an official release.

Earlier, the Alappuzha South police filed charges against four doctors, including two who operated the scanning centres, for not identifying the malformation in the newborn.

The two female doctors, who work at Kadappuram Government Women and Child Hospital in Alappuzha, were named as the first and second accused, according to police.

The police registered an FIR on Tuesday after a complaint was lodged by Anish and Surumi, a couple from Alappuzha.

The doctors have been booked under Sections 125 (acts endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 125 (b) (where grievous harm is caused, punishable with imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to ten thousand rupees, or both) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Kerala Health Minister Veena George formed a special team, headed by the Additional Director of the Health Department, to investigate allegations that a newborn's abnormalities were missed during prenatal checks at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Alappuzha.

As per regulations, scan records are required to be retained for a minimum of two years, the release stated. However, the investigation revealed that neither centre had maintained any records.

As a result, the licenses of both centres have been cancelled, the release further noted.

The issue was uncovered during inspections by an expert team from the Health Department, carried out under the direction of Minister Veena George. The team discovered that crucial records, including scan reports, had not been maintained.

Further investigation is ongoing, and additional actions will be taken once the final report is submitted, the release added.

According to the Police FIR, Surumi, 35, was receiving treatment for her third pregnancy at Kadappuram Women and Child Hospital. She underwent scans at the two centres as recommended by her doctors, and no abnormalities were detected.

Surumi was admitted for delivery on October 30. However, she was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Vandanam, Alappuzha, due to the absence of fetal movement and heartbeat.

On November 8, she delivered the baby through surgery at MCH, and it was found to have severe internal and external deformities, the FIR said. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK KH