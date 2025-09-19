Two school-going siblings die as harvester hit their motorcycle in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) Two teenage siblings were killed on Friday after being crushed by a harvester while on their way to school here, police officials said.

The incident occurred when Kundan Mishra (17), a class 11 student, and his sister Namami Mishra (15) studying in class 10, were riding a motorcycle to their school in the Mansurpur village and a harvester coming from behind hit their vehicle, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI Both the siblings fell to the ground and were run over by the machine, leading to their deaths on the spot, the SP said.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, the SP said, adding that the harvester has been seized and its driver has been taken into custody. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS MNK MNK