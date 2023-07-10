Two school kids drown in waterbody in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jul 10 (PTI): Two school students drowned while taking bath in a waterbody in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday, police said.

The kids, who studied in two separate middle schools, had reportedly bunked classes to take bath in Gadai Bandh under Pipra police station area, around 200km from capital Ranchi, police said.

Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar said 11-year-old Piyush Kumar and 12-year-old Subham Kumar Singh, who were friends, had bunked classes according to their pre-planned strategy and went to take bath at Gadai Bandh.

“Both of them drowned. The villagers, who recovered the bodies and kept them in a school, demanded the arrest of the class teachers since the incident took place during school hours," he added.

“The villagers are being convinced to send the bodies for postmortem,” the SDPO said. PTI CORR SAN 3/8/2022 MNB