Two school students injured in accident

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) Two boys were injured after a school van overturned at Kalyan in the district, police said.

The accident took place early Friday morning on Govindwadi bypass bridge, said a police official.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the van was being driven rashly, leading to a tyre blowout and overturning, he said.

Ayan Jahid Sheikh (11) and Miran Waseem Sheikh (14) were injured in the incident.

An FIR was registered at Bazarpeth police station against the driver under section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrest has been made yet.