Two school students killed, three critically injured in Karnataka road accident

Raichur (Karnataka): Two school students were killed and three critically injured when the school bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a government bus at Kapagal in Raichur district on Thursday, police said.

The bus with 42 students was heading for a private school when the accident occurred.

"Two have died, three have sustained critical injuries, (some) other children have sustained serious injuries. The injured are being treated in a nearby hospital," a police officer told PTI.

Police sources said some children lost their limbs in the accident.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death of two school children.

“Free treatment will be arranged for the children injured in the incident, the family of the deceased children will be compensated by the state government. I share the grief of parents who have lost their children,” he added.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy too expressed his shock over the incident.

"It is very sad that more children are seriously injured in the tragedy and some lost their limbs," the former Chief Minister said.

Kumaraswamy requested the State government to provide all treatment free of cost to the injured children and announce immediate relief.

"Negligence in following road safety rules and carelessness of drivers are leading to such tragedies...everyone should follow the traffic rules compulsorily," he said.