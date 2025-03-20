Two scrap godowns destroyed in fire in Thane

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) Two godowns storing scrap were gutted after a fire broke out in one of the warehouses in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

No person was injured in the incident which took place on Wednesday evening, he said.

The blaze erupted at around 7 pm on Wednesday in one of the godowns located at Wadavali Naka in Bhiwandi area and spread to an adjacent warehouse, the official from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) said.

The flames could be seen from a long distance and thick smoke spread in the entire area, he said.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 4 am on Thursday, he said, adding that cooling operations were underway.

The cause of fire was under investigation, the official said. PTI COR GK