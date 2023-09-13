Two security officers injured in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Sept 13 (PTI) Two security forces officers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists hiding in Gadole area of Kokernag Tehsil in Anantnag district, a police official said.

He said an Army officer and a police officer sustained injuries in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides.

"Encounter has started in #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Officers from Army and JKP injured. Details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The operation was going on till last reports were received. PTI MIJ MIJ DV DV