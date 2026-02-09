Two security personnel injured during ganja plantation destruction drive in Tripura

Agartala, Feb 9 (PTI) Two security personnel were injured in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Monday when suspected ganja cultivators allegedly threw stones at them during an anti-marijuana operation, police said.

Law enforcement agencies have been conducting major operations to destroy ganja plants in different forest areas across the district since January.

A joint team of police, Assam Rifles and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans went to North Kalamchoura within Kalamchoura police station area to conduct the operation when they were attacked.

"When security personnel reached the fields, suspected ganja cultivators obstructed them and started pelting stones resulting in two jawans, including a soldier of Assam Rifles, sustaining injuries", police chief spokesperson Rajdeep Deb said.

With the situation going out of control, Assam Rifles jawans opened bank fire to disperse the suspected ganja growers.

"Although the suspected ganja growers were driven out from the spot, they were seen standing on the village roads to prevent the operation," he said.

He stated strict action will be taken against those involved in attacking security personnel, and investigations are underway to identify the main instigators behind the violence. PTI PS MNB