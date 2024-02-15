Two security personnel injured in Odisha landmine blast

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) Two security personnel were seriously injured in a landmine blast during a combing operation in a forest in Odisha’s Boudh district on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The landmine is suspected to have been planted by the Maoists, a police officer said.

The incident happened at Nalikumpha forest of Boudh district when Odisha’s elite Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans were conducting a search operation on Thursday morning, the police officer said.

Both the injured were sent to Bhima Bhoi Medical College Hospital in Bolangir.

While one received wounds on the head, the other suffered eye injuries, the doctors at the hospital said.

They will be sent to a better healthcare facility in Bhubaneswar by air, they said. PTI AAM SBN