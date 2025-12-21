Two senior citizens among three injured in fire triggered by LPG leak in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Three persons, including two senior citizens, suffered burns after a fire broke out in a room in the Andheri-MIDC area in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

The incident at Ramabai Nagar occurred due to a leak from an LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinder, he said.

Officials said gas had been leaking from the cylinder throughout the night. The family members were fast asleep and were unaware of the leak.

When a family member switched on the light in the morning, it triggered a spark, and a fire erupted with a loud explosion, they said.

According to the fire official, they received a call around 5.30 am. Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 7.45 am, he said.

Two senior citizens and another person sustained burn injuries, he added. PTI ZA NR