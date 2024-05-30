Two senior citizens dead in slab collapse in Mumbai's Vikhroli

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Two persons in their 70s died after a part of a slab of a three-storey building collapsed on Thursday in Vikhroli in north east Mumbai, a civic official said.

The incident took place in MHADA building number 40, which is partially occupied, in Kannamwar Nagar No 1 at 6:50pm, he said.

"Sharad Mhaslekar (75) and Suresh Madhalkar (78) were declared dead after being rushed to nearby Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital. Further details are awaited," the official said. PTI KK BNM