Two senior IPS officers get additional DG roles in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Devesh Chandra Srivastava was on Friday appointed director general (prisons), while Anil Shukla was named director general (home guards), an official order issued by the Delhi government said.

Srivastava, a 1995-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, is presently serving as the special commissioner of police (crime and police perception and perception management and media cell). He has been given the additional charge of director general (prisons), according to the order.

Meanwhile, Shukla, a 1996-batch IPS officer, who is currently posted as the special commissioner of police (special cell), has been assigned the additional charge of director general (home guards).

The appointments have been made "in addition to their own duties till posting of regular incumbent against these posts, with immediate effect," an official communication issued by the home department of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi said.

The order stated that the additional responsibilities were assigned with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and will remain in force until regular appointments are made.