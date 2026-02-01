Two sentenced to 15 years in jail for attempting to murder man in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) A former municipal chairman was among two persons sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court here for attempting to murder a man in 2012.

District Government Counsel (Criminal) Basant Shukla said Sushil Shukla had filed a report against former municipal chairman Kumar and Triyugi Narayan Gupta for allegedly launching a murderous attack on his brother, Gaurav Shukla.

According to the prosecution, on September 10, 2012, Shukla was sitting outside his house when the two convicts arrived at the spot and fired at him with the intention of killing him. A bullet hit Shukla in the leg, injuring him seriously, and he was immediately admitted to the district hospital.

After collecting evidence during the investigation, police had filed a chargesheet against both the convicts in the court.

District and Sessions Judge Durg Narain Singh held both men guilty on Saturday and sentenced them to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts.