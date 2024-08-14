Two sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping Dalit woman in Kota

Kota (Raj), Aug 14 (PTI) An SC/ST court on Wednesday sentenced two men to 20 years in jail for abducting and raping a Dalit woman eight years ago in Kota.

Pappu Lashkar(52) and Pappu Odd (39), residents of Kaithun area, abducted the woman when she was out of her house with her 18-month-old son on May 4, 2016, Special Public Prosecutor Hitesh Jain said.

They held her hostage in a house where they repeatedly raped her while threatening to kill her son, he said.

However, the woman managed to escape after two days, he said, adding a case was registered on May 16, 2016, and a charge sheet was later filed.

Statements of 13 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 21 documents were produced before the court, he added.

The court, while sentencing the two to 20 years imprisonment, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the two convicts, he said.

In another case, a POCSO court in Baran on Tuesday gave 20 years in jail to a 22-year-old youth for raping a 16-year-old girl around four years ago. The court also fined him Rs 1.50 lakh.

The minor survivor stated in her complaint that the convict Lokesh had befriended her on Facebook and lured her into meeting her at a lonely place, where he raped her, the public prosecutor said. PTI CORR RT RT