Two sentenced to 5 years rigourous imprisonment in 2020 snatching case

Gurugram, May 9 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced two men to five years of rigorous imprisonment each in a mobile snatching case in 2020, police said.

The court of additional session judge Punit Sehgal also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.

According to the police, on March 21, 2020, a man had filed a complaint that two motorcycle-borne men snatched his mobile from the Sector 5 area and threatened to kill him, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. While investigating, the police team arrested Ajay Rohilla and Harsh Malik, they said.

They were sent into judicial custody by a city court.

Police collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses in the case and presented them in the court and a charge sheet was filed, they added.

Based on the evidence, the court on Friday found Rohilla and Malik guilty and sentenced them to five years of rigorous imprisonment, a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.