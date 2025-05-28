Two sentenced to death for murderous attack on family that left two minor sisters dead

Hathras (UP), May 28 (PTI) A special SC/ST court in Hathras on Wednesday sentenced to death two men for the brutal murder of two minor daughters of a school teacher during a murderous assault on his family to usurp their property in Ashirwad Dham Colony here in January this year.

The verdict was delivered by Special Judge R P Singh who held both the accused guilty of killing 12-year-old Srishti and six-year-old Vidhi, daughters of Chhotelal Gautam, a teacher at Jawahar Smarak Inter College.

The girls' mother, Virangna alias Gauri, who was also injured in the attack along with her husband, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, calling it a step toward justice. She demanded action against her nephew, alleging that he was the mastermind behind the attack.

Chhotelal, his wife and two daughters were attacked on the intervening night of January 22-23 this year. The assailants killed the two minors by slitting their throats. Both Chhotelal and his wife sustained serious injuries.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Chhotelal's wife. The next night, police from Nagar Kotwali and the Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested Vikas and Lalu Pal in an encounter near the road to Papri village. Vikas, it was revealed, was a cousin of Chhotelal and had stayed at his house on the night of the attack along with his associate Lalu Pal.

According to the prosecution, the murder was planned by Chhotelal's Dubai-based nephew, Sonelal, who allegedly hired the two accused to eliminate the family in a bid to usurp Chhotelal's property.

The nephew was not an accused in the FIR but his role is under scanner by the police, the family's lawyer said, adding that he is currently abroad.

Sonelal had allegedly told the assailants that wiping out the entire family would make him the sole heir to the property.

Public prosecutor Dinesh Yadav said that the two girls were killed by the accused and the court had sentenced both Vikas and Lalu Pal to death.

Chhotelal's lawyer Yagya Gautam said that the killings were carried out at the behest of Sonelal, who had paid the accused to execute the crime.

"If Vikas and Lalu Pal have been sentenced to death, then Sonelal, who plotted this entire conspiracy, deserves the same punishment," the mother of the girls said after the verdict.

A total of 25 dates were given in this case. Charges were framed after taking statements of 12 people, Gautam said. PTI COR KIS RT RT