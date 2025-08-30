Two sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Aug 30 (PTI) A local court here on Saturday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for the murder of a man using a trident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district over three years ago, a police statement said.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Sakir convicted Motu Bage, a resident of Panchaboya under Kumardungi police station, and Budhia Purty, a native of Barkimara under Manjhari police station, for the murder of Mana Purty.

Both were sentenced under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder), the statement added.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of them.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on June 10, 2022, when Budhia along with his brother-in-law Motu Bage indulged in an scuffle with Mana Purty over an issue.

In course of the verbal duel, Budhia and Motu attacked Mana with a trident and pierced it in his stomach, causing his instant death, the statement said.

Following investigation, police arrested both Budhia and Motu.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, and after compiling scientific evidence, the police filed a chargesheet.

Evidence presented in court led to the conviction, and the two accused were handed life imprisonment sentences for the murder. PTI BS MNB