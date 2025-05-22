Two sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020 Latur murder case

Latur, May 22 (PTI) A Latur court has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for a 2020 murder.

Prabhakar Salunkhe was killed on July 6 that year in front of a furniture shop located between Latur Road and Chakur.

The District and Sessions Court judge RB Rote in Latur on Wednesday sentenced Dhanraj Sudhakar Aglave and Raju Laxman Gaikwad to life imprisonment and also fined them Rs 1000 each.

Salunkhe was killed for opposing an illicit relationship between his wife and Aglave, as per the prosecution.

The prosecution, led by District Government Pleader Santosh Deshpande, examined 20 witnesses, including family members of the deceased, medical officers, nodal officers, eyewitnesses, and investigating officers.

Crucial evidence presented included CCTV footage and scientific forensic findings that supported the prosecution's case. PTI COR BNM