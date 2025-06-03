Two sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case in Assam

Kokrajhar, Jun 3 (PTI) A court in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Tuesday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for killing a man and injuring two others in 2008 following a land dispute.

Kokrajhar District and Sessions Judge Nirmali Talukdar sentenced the two accused, Aktar Ali and Abbas Ali, to life imprisonment for murder and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

In default of payment, they would have to undergo six more months of rigorous imprisonment.

The case dates back to October 26, 2008, when the accused, armed with weapons, attempted to plough a piece of land in Kusumbil under the jurisdiction of Gossaigaon police station in Kokrajhar district.

Another person and his brothers also claimed that the land belonged to their father.

This led to a clash between the two sides resulting in the death of a man identified as Sayed Ali.

A case was registered in Gossaigaon police station under various sections of the IPC.