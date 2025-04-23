Two septuagenarians among 3 killed in road accident in Latur district

Latur, Apr 23 (PTI) Three men, two of them senior citizens in their 70s, died on the spot and one was seriously injured in an accident which took place when a truck collided with a car during an overtaking attempt in Latur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 4 pm near Karadkhel Phata in Udgir tehsil of the central Maharashtra district, inspector Rajkumar Pujari said.

The head-on collision involved a truck registered in Andhra Pradesh and a car from Maharashtra, he said.

The victims who lost their lives in the accident were identified by police as Yadav Tulshiram Kale (58), Vitthal Baburao Yachawad (77) and Babruwan Maruti Mekhale (73), all residents of Latur district.

Another person, Huzur Dulakha Pathan (56), sustained critical injuries in the crash. After initial treatment at a primary health centre, he was shifted to a hospital in Udgir town for further treatment, said the police officer. PTI COR RSY