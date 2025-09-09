Two sharpshooters of Tillu Tajpuriya gang arrested in Delhi’s Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Two alleged sharpshooters of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, who were tasked with targeting members of the rival Gogi gang particularly during their court appearances, have been arrested in Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Deepak Guliya (28) and Sahil alias Lara (24), were apprehended from Sector 36 in Rohini on August 20, they said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that after the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, his gang is being run by Deepak Pakasmia from abroad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

Pakasmia had tasked them with targeting members of the rival Gogi gang particularly during their court appearances, he said.

Police said two semi-automatic pistols and six live cartridges were seized from the accused.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has been closely monitoring organised crime and inter-gang rivalries in Delhi-NCR, particularly between the Tillu Tajpuriya and Jitender Gogi gangs. The feud has claimed several lives in recent years through targeted killings and retaliatory attacks.

“Specific intelligence was received about the movement of armed members of the Tillu gang in Rohini. Acting swiftly, a raiding team was formed and both accused were apprehended. They were on their way to meet other gang members to plan an attack on rivals,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Guliya, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, came in contact with Tillu Tajpuriya while in jail and later joined his gang. After Tillu’s death, he was introduced to Pakasmia and assigned the task of avenging his killing. He recruited Sahil, also from Sonipat, who had earlier worked as labourer.

Guliya was previously involved in a 2019 murder case in Sonipat, while Sahil was booked in a cheating case in Panipat in 2021, police said. PTI SSJ SSJ KVK KVK