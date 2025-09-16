Two shepherds killed in bear attack in MP's Singrauli district

Singrauli (MP), Sep 16 (PTI) A bear killed two shepherds in a forest in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The official said the incident took place in the forest of Jamgadi and Khanua villages under the Sarai police station area, about 60km from the district headquarters, on Monday.

Sarai police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Bhadoria said two shepherds, Ganesh Prasad Vaishya (40) and Hira Shah (41), had gone to graze goats and other cattle when they were attacked by a bear. Both died in the attack by the wild animal.

The police officer said families of the deceased persons will be given financial assistance as per government rules.