Two shooters of Canada-based gangster nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Two shooters of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh have been nabbed from southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The duo, one of them identified as Krishan, were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan on Wednesday night.

An official said the Special Cell team intercepted the two and asked them to surrender.

"Krishan fired at the team but the officials were not injured. The other accused took out a hand grenade from his bag but before he could pull the safety pin, he was overpowered by our team," the official said.

A hand grenade, a pistol and five live cartridges were seized from them and an investigation is underway, the official added.

Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, a native of Dala village in Moga, is wanted by the NIA and Punjab Police.

His involvement had also emerged in various targeted killings that took place in the border state of Punjab along with supplying militant hardware including RDX, IEDs, AK-47 and other arms and ammunition to modules in the state after importing them from Pakistan.

A red corner notice against Arsh Dala was issued in May 2022. PTI ALK NSD NSD