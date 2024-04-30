Two shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh (Haryana), Apr 30 (PTI) Two sharp-shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang were arrested after a brief encounter with police in which they sustained bullet injuries to the leg, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused -- Ravi Kumar (30), resident of Badu Sarai near Delhi's Najafgarh, and Vishal alias Kalu (27) from Mahavirpura colony in Gurugram -- were injured in retaliatory firing, police said.

One of the bullets fired by the accused hit the bullet-proof jacket worn by Sub Inspector Rakesh Kumar and another hit the jacket of Inspector Manjeet Jaglan of the Counter Intelligence team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, they said, adding that the duo fired 10 rounds at them.

The police said the two accused were nabbed by a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police, the Counter Intelligence team and Crime Investigation Agency of Nuh Police.

Two illegal country-made pistols of 32 bore and three cartridges were also recovered from their possession, the police said.

Both the accused were also wanted in the murder case of a Gurugram businessman Sachin alias Goda in Rohtak in February, they said.

According to the police, they had received information that Ravi and Vishal were seen in the Nuh district area.

Following, a team was formed and around 10 pm on Monday, the duo was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in a hilly area near Palla village in Sadar, Nuh, the police said.

"An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and Arms act at Sadar, Nuh police station. About nine cases of murder, robbery and under the Arms Act are registered against accused Vishal and three cases, including murder, are registered against accused Ravi," a senior police officer said.

Both the accused are undergoing treatment at Medical College, Nalhar in Nuh, the police said. PTI COR SUN BHJ BHJ