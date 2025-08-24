Two shooters of Lucky Patial-Davinder Bambiha gang held from Mumbai: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested two shooters of the Lucky Patial-Davinder Bambiha gang from Mumbai in connection with a case of murder that took place in Pojewal area of SBS Nagar district last month.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Karan Ganger (25), a resident of village Ror Majara in Hoshiarpur and Jaskarandeep Singh alias Kallu (23), a resident of village Ramgarh Jhungian in Garhshankar.

On July 2, Hardeep Singh alias Deepa Kulpuria was shot dead by some unidentified persons at his Kulpur village in Pojewal. The DGP said Karan and Jaskarandeep, in connivance with US-based Jaskaran Singh alias Kannu, had recently killed a person in Pojewal, SBS Nagar due to their personal enmity.

The arrested accused and Kannu are associates of Lucky Patial of Davinder Bambiha gang, he said.

The DGP said that further investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Sharing operation details, SBS Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Mehtab Singh said that following the murder, a special investigation team headed by SP (investigation) was constituted to probe the entire case.

He said police teams, working on human and technical investigations, zeroed in on the location of both the accused to be in Mumbai.

Sharing more details, Assistant Inspector General, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal said that police teams were sent immediately to Mumbai who successfully managed to apprehend both the suspects with the help of local police.

He said that the arrested accused were to be provided other targets by their foreign-based handlers, and such potential criminal acts have been averted after their arrest.