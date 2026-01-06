Two shooters wanted in Delhi businessman's murder held after encounter

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Two sharpshooters of a gang wanted in the murder of a dairy businessman in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area were apprehended after a shootout on Tuesday, an official said.

The accused, who were absconding since the murder of 55-year-old Ratan Lal, a resident of Aya Nagar, were intercepted by a team of the Crime Branch following a tip-off.

During the operation, the criminals opened fire at the police party, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence, they said.

Both accused sustained gunshot injuries in the exchange and were overpowered. A police officer narrowly escaped injury after a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket, he said.

Ratan Lal was gunned down on November 30, last year, when assailants pumped 69 bullets into him near his residence as he stepped out early morning to go to his dairy.

According to police sources, it was a planned murder with the attackers conducting hours of reconnaissance before executing the attack. PTI BM NB