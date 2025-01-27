Two shooters who killed kabaddi player Ambian among 6 of Kaushal Chaudhary gang arrested

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have foiled a possible target killing with the arrest of six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, including two shooters who were involved in the murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian.

The shooters were identified as Puneet Lakhanpal and Narinder Kumar alias Lalli, who were involved in the murders of Ambian and Sukhmeet Singh alias Deputy, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here.

The other four arrested members have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happal of Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur, Gurbhinder Singh of Chattiwind Lehal in Amritsar, Sandeep Singh of Village Rajdhan in Amritsar and Maninderjit Singh alias Shinda of Badowal Jhande in Ludhiana.

Police also recovered six .30 bore foreign-made pistols along with 40 rounds from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that the same gang was also involved in firing indiscriminately at the Highway King Hotel in Rajasthan and demanding an extortion of Rs 5 crore in September 2024.

All the arrested persons have a criminal history and they were evading arrests for the last three years, he added.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested persons are professional shooters of an organised criminal network of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, which is active in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and other places.

They execute criminal activities on the directions of their foreign based handlers, he said.

Sharing more details, the DGP said on Sunday, a team from the counter intelligence wing in Amritsar received a reliable input about members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, including Amarjit Singh alias Amar, Jagjit Singh alias Gandhi, Balwinder Singh alias Doni, Prabhdeep Singh alias Prabh Dasuwal, and others, were orchestrating a target killing in the state from abroad with the assistance of local operatives.

The information further elaborated that local members of the gang were roaming near Haveli restaurant in Jandiala in Amritsar and are equipped with lethal weapons, he said.

Police teams put up a special checkpoint and arrested six members of the gang and recovered six pistols and ammunition from their possession. A case has been registered in the matter, he said.