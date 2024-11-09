Two shooting incidents within 10 minutes in northeast Delhi, one dead

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A man was killed and another injured in two shooting incidents carried out by three people within a span of 10 minutes in separate areas of northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accused first fired at a man in Welcome's Kabir Nagar area around 1 am, took away his two-wheeler and rode it to a location in neighbouring Jyoti Nagar where they fired at a house, a senior police officer said.

Nadeem alias Bobby and Shahnawaz, who suffered bullet injuries in the first incident, where taken to a hospital. Nadeem was declared dead while Shahnawaz is recuperating, the police said.

Nobody was harmed in the second shooting incident.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said three suspects aged between 16 and 17 had been apprehended and were being interrogated.

The police received information about the firing in Kabir Nagar and a team was sent to the spot where it discovered three empty cartridges and a motorcycle lying on the roadside.

Upon inquiry, the police found that the motorcycle belonged to the accused, who abandoned it at the spot and fled with Nadeem's two-wheeler.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, another call was received at 1:26 am from a man identifying himself as Rahul about three men on a two-wheeler firing at his residence in Jyoti Nagar.

Rahul alleged that the accused came on a two-wheeler and opened fire at his house. Six empty cartridges and one live round were found at the spot.

Another officer said the accused were later apprehended from the same area.

Advertisment

It is suspected that they had a dispute with Nadeem over Rs 10,000. The accused said they returned the money to Nadeem but he threatened them and forced them to pay interest on the amount, the police said.

They had targeted Nadeem but Shahnawaz, who was standing nearby, also suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

The accused also admitted that they had fired at Rahul's house in Jyoti Nagar on the directions of a local criminal, the police said.

Advertisment

CCTV camera footage of the second shooting incident has surfaced on social media that purports to show the accused approaching the residence and opening fire.

The accused are being interrogated to ascertain the exact cause of the shootings, the police said.

A murder case has been registered at Welcome police station and an FIR lodged in Jyoti Nagar police station as well. PTI ALK SZM