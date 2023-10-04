Two shops gutted in fire in Buldhana district

Buldhana (Maha), Oct 4 (PTI) A fire broke out at two shops in Khamgaon town in Buldhana district on Wednesday morning, police said.

There were no casualties, said an official.

The fire started at a shop selling bangles and cosmetics in Tilak ground area early in the morning and spread to the adjacent pharmacy shop, he said.

Fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control though the shops suffered much damage, he added.

Probe was on to ascertain the cause of fire, he said. PTI COR CLS KRK