Two shops gutted in separate fire incidents in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jun 11 (PTI) In two separate fire incidents, a vegetable market in Thokkuttu near Mangaluru and a furniture shop in Udupi district were gutted, police said on Tuesday.

According to the fire brigade, a vegetable and fruit market in Kallapu village in Dakshina Kannada district caught fire in the wee hours of Monday. The fire fighters doused the blaze.

According to the regional fire officer CR Ranganath, the cause of the fire is under investigation, but an electrical short circuit cannot be ruled out.

In the second incident, a furniture and electronics shop in Trasi town in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district caught fire late on Sunday evening. PTI COR GMS KH