Two shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar, Oct 30 (PTI) Two persons were shot dead by four assailants at Jandiala Guru, 20 kilometers away from here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Amritpal Singh and Kulwant Singh, both relatives, were killed on Saturday evening near Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk in Sheikhupura Mohalla of Jandiala Guru, the police said.

According to preliminary investigation, there was some personal rivalry between the alleged killers and the victims, police said.

An official said police have booked Happy Jatt, who has a criminal history, and his accomplices for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Raids were being conducted to nab the accused. PTI JMS CHS TIR TIR