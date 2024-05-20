Two siblings, another relative killed in accident on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Rewari, May 20 (PTI) Two siblings and their relative died when a vehicle hit their motorbike here on Delhi-Jaipur highway on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

Police are checking CCTV cameras installed on the highway to find the driver of the unknown vehicle, they said.

Neeraj Sharma (36), his sister Suman Lata (19) -- both residents of Nehru Colony, Faridabad -- and their relative Geeta (43) -- a resident of South Delhi -- died in the accident.

They were going from Jaipur towards Delhi on a motorcycle when the accident took place near Nikhri Cut on the highway when suddenly an unknown vehicle coming from behind hit the bike, police said.

After the collision, all three fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. People nearby informed the police and the injured were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared all three of them dead. PTI COR SUN SKY SKY