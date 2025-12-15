Two siblings dead, nine others injured as car rams into heavy vehicle in Nashik

Nashik, Dec 15 (PTI) A brother-sister duo was killed and nine others injured when their car crashed into a heavy vehicle following a tyre burst near Sinnar in Nashik district on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway, a police official said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon when the car was headed towards Fardapur village, the Sinnar police station official added.

The driver lost control of the car after its left tyre burst near Patole Shivar, resulting in it rear-ending a heavy vehicle, he said.

"Car occupants Nilesh Vijay Bukane (38) and his sister Vaishali Sachin Ghusale (35) died, while nine others were injured, including eight critically. They have been admitted to a private hospital here," the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he said. PTI COR BNM