Two siblings drown in farm pond in Beed's Ashti taluka

Beed, Dec 1 (PTI) A brother-sister duo drowned in a farm pond in Ashti taluka in Beed, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at 8:15am on Sunday in Takalsing village when Shravani Chavan (10) and her brother Shravan (8) were playing, he added.

"They are residents of Kuswadgaon in Jamkhed taluka of Ahilyanagar district. Their father Rohidas Chavan (35) had recently moved with along with family to Takalsing for daily-wage work. An accidental death report has been registered," the Ashti police station official said. PTI COR BNM